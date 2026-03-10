Telangana phone-tapping case: SC grants anticipatory bail to T Prabhakar Rao

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 10, granted anticipatory bail to T Prabhakar Rao in connection with the alleged phone tapping case in Telangana, offering him protection from arrest while the investigation continues.

The case relates to allegations of unauthorised phone surveillance that reportedly involved senior police officials. Investigating agencies have been examining claims that a network carried out phone tapping and monitoring activities without the necessary legal authorisation.

Prabhakar Rao questioned on June 11 last year

Prabhakar Rao had earlier appeared before investigators for questioning on June 11 last year, where he was interrogated for nearly seven hours. Officials involved in the probe stated that he was allegedly evasive during the questioning, particularly when confronted with evidence that investigators say connects him to the suspected surveillance operations.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the extent of the alleged phone tapping activities and the roles of officials who may have been involved.

With the Supreme Court’s decision to grant anticipatory bail, Rao will not face arrest for now, though the probe into the alleged surveillance network remains ongoing.