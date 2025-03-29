Telangana phone tapping case: SIT issues notices to Shravan Rao

Hyderabad: In a significant turn of events in the ongoing phone tapping case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued notices to Aruvel Shravan Rao, the managing director of a prominent media organization, summoning him for questioning.

The SIT has requested Sravan Rao to appear before them on Saturday, March 28. Notices were delivered to his family members on March 26, indicating the urgency of the investigation.

The case was initially registered at the Punjagutta Police Station in March of last year, following allegations of unauthorized phone tapping. Upon learning about the registration of the case, Shravan Rao fled to London and subsequently moved to the United States.

In light of his actions, authorities issued a red corner notice to locate him. Facing legal challenges, Shravan Rao approached the Supreme Court, which granted him anticipatory bail while mandating his cooperation with the police investigation.

As the day unfolds, uncertainty surrounds whether Shravan Rao will comply with the SIT’s summons for questioning.

SC grants interim relief

The Supreme Court of India has granted interim relief to Shravan Kumar, allowing him to participate in the investigation while he is currently in the United States.

The bench, comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, issued this order on Monday.

Shravan Kumar had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the Telangana High Court’s denial of his anticipatory bail.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Dama Sheshadri Naidu argued on behalf of the petitioner, requesting not only the issuance of notices to the respondents but also interim relief from arrest.

The state government’s lawyer opposed this request, citing that a Red Corner Notice had been issued against the petitioner.

Justice Nagarathna intervened, questioning whether the state could arrest Shravan Kumar immediately.

The state’s lawyer replied that they could not do so as he was hiding in America.

Justice Nagarathna then suggested that the state should initiate official procedures to bring him back, emphasizing that granting interim relief would benefit the state as it would compel Shravan Kumar to return to India.

The court noted that if they did not grant this interim relief, there was a possibility that he might never return to India.

It was stated that if the police issued notices for his appearance in the investigation, he would be obliged to return.

Consequently, the court decided to grant him interim relief until the next hearing, with a condition that he must cooperate with the investigation.

The petitioner’s lawyer assured the court that Shravan Kumar would return to India within 48 hours.



