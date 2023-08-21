Telangana: Places of worship at Secretariat to be inaugurated on Aug 25

Hyderabad: The Telangana chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate three sites of worship – the Nalla Pochamma temple, a mosque, and a church – at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat building complex on August 25.

The three structures were installed as part of the new Secretariat building’s construction.

Minister for roads and buildings, Vemula Prashant Reddy inspected religious sites on Saturday, August 19.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that the prayer halls were constructed at the chief minister’s request to encourage religious harmony.

He revealed that 2,300 yards were used for the temple’s construction. It also included the completion of the Ganapati, Pochammagudi, Hanuman, and Shivalayam temples.

The idols to be installed in the temples were being brought from Tirupati. To commemorate the temple’s opening, a ‘yagam’ will be performed.

He claimed that the other religious places mosque and the Church will also be opened as per the respective faiths and rituals in the presence of its religious heads.

“Telangana is a great example of ‘Ganga–Jamuni Tehzeeb’. The CM has great gratitude towards all faiths. He allotted all these worship places in a much better spiritual environment compared with the previous ones,” Prashant Reddy said.