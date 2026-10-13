Telangana plans to train 45 lakh youth for jobs in five years

Hyderabad: Telangana aims to provide industry-focused skills to nearly 45 lakh youth for jobs over the next five years.

According to Labour and Mines Minister Vivek Venkateswamy, the state is also looking to create job opportunities for local youth in international markets, particularly Japan. He said this while speaking at a meeting with representatives of the Hiroshima prefectural government on Monday, October 12.

It is part of the state’s plan to become a USD 3 trillion economy.

Telangana focuses on jobs in Japan

The state is working to prepare young people for jobs in Japanese industries. As part of this effort, it is focusing on Japanese language training along with technical skills.

Vivek said candidates seeking employment in Japan must also understand the country’s workplace culture. Discipline, precision and a strong focus on quality are important for improving their chances of getting jobs, he added.

The minister said discussions with the Hiroshima delegation focused on making training programmes more relevant to industry needs and creating more opportunities for Telangana’s youth to work abroad.

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Hiroshima delegation invited to Telangana Global Summit

Vivek invited the Hiroshima delegation to attend the Invest Telangana programme during the Telangana Global Summit. The summit is scheduled to be held from December 7 to 9.

He said Telangana wanted to build stronger ties with Japan to attract investments, promote industrial cooperation, improve skill development, and generate more employment opportunities.

The proposed training initiative is part of the state’s aim to make Telangana youngsters ready for jobs in Japan.