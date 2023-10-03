Telangana: PM Modi inaugurates initiatives worth over Rs 8000 cr

Modi inaugurated the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of the NTPC alongside other initiatives.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd October 2023 5:29 pm IST
In pics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana
Mahabubnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Mahabubnagar district, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Nizamabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated projects and laid the foundation stone for new infra schemes worth more than Rs 8,000 crore at Nizamabad in Telangana.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Modi inaugurated the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of the NTPC.

It will provide low-cost power to the state and will boost its economic development. It will be one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in the country.

MS Education Academy

The PM also dedicated to the nation rail projects, including the new line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet and the electrification project between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool.

Besides, Modi laid the foundation stone of 20 critical care blocks (CCBs) under the Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

These CCBs will be built in the districts of Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hyderabad, Khammam, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar (Badepally), Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, RangaReddy (Maheshwaram), Suryapet, Peddapalli, Vikarabad and Warangal (Narsampet), an official release had said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd October 2023 5:29 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button