Telangana police adds QR code feature to Citizen Feedback Centre

Hyderabad: The feedback call centre of Telangana police department has introduced a new feature for taking feedback from the citizens- a QR code for Citizen Feedback Centre.

Telangana DGP Dr Jitender launched a new technical initiative on Thursday, January 9, aimed at collecting feedback on the quality of police services provided.



Feedback is collected on the following services: petition, FIR, e-Challan, passport verification and any other services.

We value your feedback! Share your experiences/Suggestions about our services with us through our Citizen Feedback System. #CitizenFeedbackSystem #TogetherForSafety pic.twitter.com/XVyOimlo6N — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) January 9, 2025

Based on the feedback received, Telangana police officers will be rated and ranked, helping the police force improve its interaction with the public and enhance the police-public interface, the DGP said.

How to use QR code to give feedback

By scanning the QR Code, the user will see a link.

Click on the link and a new window opens.

The user can fill in their details like name, contact number, email ID (not mandatory) and so on.

There is also a drop-down button to select the district and specific police station where the user might have availed of a service.

In the next window, the user should type in the feedback, select whether they would like to receive a call from the police station concerned or not, and then submit.

QR code to be displayed at all police stations

The QR code will be prominently displayed at all police stations and other police offices.

The form is available in Telugu and English languages enabling citizens to share their feedback. It also offers a voice recording option for those unable to type.

The option to provide feedback via QR code scanning or direct link will also be accessible on all relevant police websites and social media platforms.

Also Read Hyderabad police ban kite flying on thoroughfares, DJ during Sankranti

In cases where no response is received, manual feedback collection via the Automatic Calling App will continue.

DGP Dr Jitender reiterated the importance of the Feedback Call Centre in collecting insights from citizens and victims who avail various police services. He noted that the feedback system allows the police to continuously improve their services and responsiveness to the public.









