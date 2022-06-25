Telangana police arrest main conspirator of Secunderabad violence

Hyderabad: Ex-serviceman Avula Subba Rao of Narasaraopet in Andhra Pradesh, who is allegedly one of the main conspirators of the June 17 Secunderabad train station violence in the context of the Center’s Agnipath programme, was formally arrested along with his three ‘henchmen’ Malla Reddy, Shiva Kumar, Beesi Reddy by Telangana police on Friday.

Cases were booked under sections 143, 147, 324, 307, 435, 427, 448, 336, 332, 341, 120 (B), 201 r/w 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 147, 145 (C), 150, 151, 152, 153, 154, 155, 156, 174 (A), 162, 164, 166 Railway Act and Sec 3 and 4 of PDPP Act and 174 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of the Secunderabad Railways.

Subba Rao was apprehended by Andhra Pradesh police after the violence last week, according to earlier reports, and his involvement in the incident was investigated from a number of perspectives.

After being arrested on Friday, he and a few of his employees from his chain of coaching centres were also transported to Gandhi Hospital for medical examinations. Later, they were brought before the Bhoiguda Railway Judicial Magistrate.

Police reported that Subba Rao, the director of “ASR Sai Defence Academy,” which has teaching facilities for Army job candidates at various Telugu States sites, was there on the day of the assault.

His words and opinions on suspected and known WhatsApp groups were also controversial in the days before the attack, and his complex strategy to put pressure on the government to roll back the Agnipath project was said to be for “vested interests,” it was pointed out.

Based on CCTV footage, admission registrations, and other data collected from the centres, investigators think that his students and colleagues were responsible for the violence and burning at the station. And a few of them have already been detained and taken into custody.

According to police, the coaching centres’ massive revenue loss from their “enrolment until selection” packages is the “vested interest.” The police are also investigating the alleged involvement of other centre owners in his network in organised crime and acts of violence.