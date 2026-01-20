Telangana: Police assault complainants over objections on seized vehicle

Hyderabad: Some complainants were allegedly assaulted by police personnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Monday, January 19, following an argument at a police station over the release of a vehicle, the police said, with as many as 11 people being booked in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred after a car rear-ended an auto-rickshaw heading towards Lattupally in Bijinpally mandal. The auto was reportedly damaged in the accident, following which the auto driver and the car owner went to the Bijinpally police station to lodge a complaint.

Police initially seized the car and later released it. Upon learning about the release of the vehicle, the complainants questioned the police action, which led to an argument. As the situation escalated, the police allegedly assaulted the complainants.

A video of the incident, which surfaced online, shows Bijinpally Sub-Inspector Srinivas, wearing a vest and shorts outside his government quarters, allegedly assaulting the complainants and verbally abusing them. In the video, one of the complainants is heard questioning the assault and pointing out that the officer was not in uniform.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bijinpally Police said two separate cases had been registered, one relating to the road accident under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and another for assaulting government officers under Section 132 of the BNS.