Telangana: Police busts job racket in Karimnagar, 2 held

The accused have been identified as Myakala Sravan and Manda Satish Kumar, who serve as home-guard in the Jagtial district. Both accused hail from Gattududdenapalle in Manakondur mandal.

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested by Karimnagar police for providing a fake job appointment letter and collecting hefty money from a victim.

According to the details of this incident, the victim named Md Saleem approached the accused and sought help in getting a job for his wife. The accused had promised Saleem to hire his wife in the Panchayat Raj department as a junior assistant. The latter agreed and handed over 8 lakhs to the accused for the deal.

Following the agreement, the accused provided a forged job proceeding appointment order copy to Saleem, When the victim went to the Collectorate office to get its verification, he came to know that he was duped and the document was fake.

Upon returning, when Saleem confronted the accused, they denied to return his money. He then registered a case with One Town police on Friday.

