Telangana police constable’s wife dies by suicide over dowry harassment

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman allegedly killed herself and her two-and-a-half-year-old son in Warangal by jumping into an Sriram Sagar Flood Flow (SRSP) canal in Katryala village of Wardhannapet mandal on Saturday, March 28, over dowry harassment from her husband and in-laws.

The woman, identified as Kalyani, was married to Harish, a constable stationed at the Mamnoor Telangana State Special Police Battalion. Kalyani’s father has alleged that Harish’s sister and her husband would also harass the victim for dowry, police said.

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A missing person’s complaint was filed on Saturday, but was later alerted to a dowry harassment case after Kalyani and her son’s bodies were found on Sunday.

Police have booked the three accused under Sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (cruelty committed by a husband or a relative of a husband) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Harish is currently in police custody, while the other two remain absconding.