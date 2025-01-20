Telangana police deny permission for BRS farmers protest in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Telangana police have denied permission to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) to hold a farmers’ protest in Nalgonda on Tuesday, January 21.

Despite the denial of permission, the BRS is keen on holding a farmers’ protest, stating that it would approach the Telangana High Court for permission. The party leaders also threatened to turn gram sabhas in Telangana into protest sites, beginning on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, KTR questioned the Telangana government over the non-implementation of loan waiver for farmers in Telangana. He also targeted the Congress for failing to deliver on promises made to people in the build-up to the Telangana Assembly elections.