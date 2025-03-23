Telangana police harassing BRS cadres will not be spared: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, March 23, warned police officers harassing BRS workers, saying they will not be spared when the party comes back to power in Telangana.

Addressing a meeting of BRS cadres in Karimnagar, the former minister slammed the Congress government saying under its rule Telangana has become a police state. “Indiramma Rajyam means a police state and a regime of oppression. Even if they retire and flee to another country, we will bring them back and settle all scores. There’s no question of staying quiet. It was one reckoning earlier; from now on, it’s a new reckoning,” said the former minister.

♦️ ముఖ్యమంత్రి కుర్చీలో ఓ దొంగ కూర్చున్నాడు



♦️ బీఆర్ఎస్ ఓటమిలో ప్రజల తప్పేం లేదు.. కేసీఆర్ మీద ద్వేషం నింపి జనాల మనసు మార్చారు



♦️ తెలంగాణ ప్రజల బాగు కోసం బీఆర్ఎస్ మళ్లీ గెలవడం చారిత్రక అవసరం



♦️ ఏప్రిల్ 27 న జరిగే వరంగల్ సభకు లక్షలాదిగా తరలివచ్చి బీఆర్ఎస్ పని అయిపోయిందని… pic.twitter.com/plWgka1ce7 — BRS Party (@BRSparty) March 23, 2025

KTR remarked that a ‘thief’ was sitting in the chief minister’s chair. Stating that there was no fault of people in BRS’ defeat, he alleged that hatred was instilled against KCR to change the minds of the public. He emphasised that it is a historical necessity for BRS to win again for the welfare of Telangana’s people.

He called upon the party workers to attend the April 27 public meeting in Warangal in lakhs and ensure that the mouths of those claiming BRS is finished, are shut KTR stated that BRS and KCR have a strong sentimental bond with Karimnagar and it is believed that any programme started from here becomes a super hit. He recalled that after forming TRS (now BRS), KCR had held its first public meeting, “Simhagarjana” in Karimnagar on May 17, 2001, to breathe life into the Telangana movement.

The former minister claimed that for the past 15 months, BRS has been making the ruling party sweat and showing how an opposition should function. Terming BJP and Congress as two sides of the same coin, he alleged that both are enemies of Telangana’s interests.

Also Read Will conduct Telangana wide padayatra next year: KTR

“Modi promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh into Jan Dhan accounts but cheated the people. Modi promised two crore jobs a year, but in 11 years, he has done nothing. In its 1998 Kakinada resolution, BJP spoke of “one vote, two states,” but after coming to power, it did not grant Telangana. Congress has betrayed Telangana from the beginning. Wherever you go in Telangana, you see tears in the eyes of farmers,” said KTR.

The BRS leader said that people are saying life was good when KCR was in power, but it has become unbearable since Congress took over. “Crops are drying up across Telangana. Without Rythu Bandhu, farmers are suffering. With no loan waivers, farmers are wearing out their slippers running around banks. They now remember KCR. Whenever anyone in the state faces trouble, they think of KCR,” he said.

KTR alleged that with delimitation, the Modi government is set to cause grave injustice to southern states that excellently followed family planning as per the Government of India’s advice. “Modi says MP seats will be reduced where the population has decreased. He plans to increase MP seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, where the population is high, placing the delimitation sword on our necks,” he said.

Also Read KTR accuses Centre of ‘selective’ delimitation

Lashing out at Union Minister of State for Home and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, KTR said when people ask him what PM Modi has done for Telangana, he has no answer.