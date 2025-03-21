Will conduct Telangana wide padayatra next year: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) announced a statewide padayatra (foot march) set to commence next year, aimed at addressing public issues and revitalizing the party’s position ahead of upcoming elections.

This declaration was made during a preparatory meeting held in Suryapet on Thursday, in anticipation of the party’s 25th anniversary event scheduled for April 27 in Warangal.

People eager for BRS to return to power: KTR

In his address, KTR emphasized that the padayatra would focus on bringing the BRS back to power, highlighting the party’s historical significance and its commitment to fighting for the people’s rights.

He noted that the past 24 years have seen BRS transition from a movement party to a ruling party, and now as an opposition party, it continues to champion public concerns effectively.

KTR criticized the current Congress government, citing a growing discontent among the populace regarding its 15-month rule.

He asserted that BRS is poised for victory in the next elections, stating, “The people are eager for BRS to return to power, and it is certain that KCR will once again take on the role of chief minister.”

Congress govt neglecting farmers: KTR

During his speech, KTR also raised concerns about agricultural issues in Telangana, accusing the government of neglecting farmers’ needs.

He claimed that water supply problems were exacerbated by political vendettas against farmers, leading to drought conditions.

He pointed out that despite having access to resources like the Kaleshwaram project, farmers in Suryapet are struggling with dry fields.

KTR further criticized chief minister A Revanth Reddy for allegedly failing to manage state resources effectively and accused him of being more focused on personal gain rather than governance.

He expressed confidence that BRS would confront both Congress and BJP effectively in the political arena.