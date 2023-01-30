Telangana police jobs: SI, constable aspirants get HC relief, TSLPRB to add 7 marks

Hyderabad: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Monday announced the implementation of the High Court’s orders for the appointment of sub-inspectors and constables.

It was decided to include answers to the 7 questions of the prelim examinations conducted for vacancies, under which more than one correct answer was recorded within the option.

With this decision of the Cantonment Board, thousands of candidates who were declared not qualified will be eligible and will pave the way for appearing in the physical test.

The candidates appearing for the police recruitment examination had been protesting for the past several days and the board’s decision will give them relief.

In the prelims exam, there was more than one correct answer was given instead of just one correct answer under the options in the answers to 7 questions, the result of which was being doubted.

On the request of the candidates, the High Court declared the answers to seven questions as flawed, and the candidates were directed to be allotted a spot in physical tests.

The list of eligible candidates will be published on the website of the Police Recruitment Board from January 30. The schedule of physical tests for the eligible candidates was announced. Candidates can log on from their hall ticket number. Applications can be filed for physical test part 2 from February 1 till 10 pm on February 5.

The physical test will start on February 15. Eligible candidates can download the admit card from 8 to 10 February till 12 pm. Candidates who have completed the physical test will not have to do it again.

The physical test will be completed in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Adilabad in 10 days.