Telangana police launch 24-hour helpline for its citizens in violence-hit Manipur

Hyderabad: Owing to the current violent situation in Manipur, the Telangana government has extended a round-the-clock helpline for its citizens stranded in the northeastern state.

The Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Saturday informed that the Telangana police is coordinating with its Manipur counterpart in order to provide full support to stranded natives of Telangana.

“Those in need of support can reach out to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Sumathi B on 7901643283 or by email for assistance,” he tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

Atleast 20 dead since May 3

At least 20 people have lost their lives in Manipur carnage since May 3, a government official said here on Saturday.

Manipur government’s newly appointed security advisor Kuldiep Singh, a former CRPF Chief, said that at least 18 to 20 people were killed in the series of ethnic violence in different districts of the state.

“Over 100 people were injured in these countless attacks. Over 500 houses, a large number of vehicles, shops and other properties were either burnt down or damaged in these attacks, arsoning, vandalisation since May 3,” Singh, a retired IPS officer, told the media in Imphal.

He said that 23 police stations in different districts were identified as “most vulnerable” and the Army and Central Armed Police Forces were adequately deployed in these areas.

However, unconfirmed reports have put the toll between 50 and 55.

Army and Assam Rifles flag marches have been continued in more than four districts, specially in the most volatile Churachandpur district, he added.

In view of the prevailing widespread unrest in the state, the Central Government in a significant move has imposed Article 355 in the state to control the situation.

Article 355 is a part of emergency provisions contained in the Constitution that empowers the Centre to take all necessary steps to protect a state against internal disturbances and external aggression.

Director General of Manipur Police, P. Doungel while talking to the media said that after reviewing the overall situation, Article 355 has been imposed in the entire state allowing the Centre to take all necessary steps to bring the situation under control and protect the lives and properties of the people.

The police chief said that some miscreants looted arms from a police station in Bishnupur district and he urged them to return the same failing which stern action would be initiated against them.

“The situation in Manipur is expected to be brought under control in a day or two,” the DGP said.

A defence spokesman said, “Indian Air Force ferried additional Army and Paramilitary troops from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft. Domination and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued.”

The Manipur government on Thursday appointed Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Ashutosh Sinha as the overall Operational Commander to control the situation and bring normalcy to the state.

Police said that over 25,000 affected people of different communities have been evacuated and sheltered in safer places. “We urge the people not to fall prey to any rumour and if they need any assistance contact the nearby police stations and the government authorities,” Sinha said.

Meanwhile, more than five Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officers and seven senior superintendents of police (SSP) and SP-rank officers of the CRPF have been tasked to coordinate the deployment of various security forces in violence-infested Manipur.

A senior official of Manipur Home Department said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is closely monitoring the situation in Manipur round the clock.

The Home Minister has since Thursday held several video-conference m

More than 600 people fled to neighbouring Assam

People of different ethnicities have crossed the inter-state border, and taken shelter at Lakhinagar panchayat area of the district, they said.

Violence had erupted in Torbung area in Manipur’s Churachandpur district during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ on Wednesday to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe(ST) status and escalated throughout the state.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of the population in Manipur and live mostly in Imphal Valley. Tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, account for another 40 per cent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts which surround the valley.

Imphal Valley remained peaceful but tense on Friday. There were, however, intermittent gunfights between militant groups and security forces reported from the hill districts surrounding the valley.

The Manipur government has given ‘shoot at sight’ orders to contain the violence and Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said the violence was a result of “misunderstanding” in the society and that his administration was taking all measures to bring the situation under control.