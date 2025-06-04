Video: Telangana police official suspended for manhandling Dalit farmer

A Dalit man who had gone to a Bhu Bharati conference on Wednesday, June 4, at the mandal revenue office in Patha Yellapur village located in Khanapur mandal of Nirmal district was manhandled by an assistant sub-inspector of police, Ramchander.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, it led to outrage within the Dalit community. In the video, the ASI can be seen dragging the elderly man and pushing him out of the office.

An elderly farmer who came to the MRO office to share his grievance during the Bhoo Bharati conference was forcibly dragged away by an ASI.



The incident took place in Khanapur Mandal of Nirmal district. pic.twitter.com/Wyqlqe5ekj — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 4, 2025

According to the reports, the elderly man had gone to the program to enquire about his land but then allegedly picked up an argument with the local Tahsildar. On the instructions of the Tahsildar to send the elderly man out of the office, the ASI held the man by his collar and dragged him out of the office.

Superintendent of Nirmal police, Janaki Sharmila, said that an enquiry was conducted against the ASI Ramchandar and a report submitted to Basera Range DIG, who placed the policeman under suspension immediately.