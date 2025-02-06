Telangana police official suspended over kidnapping case

Hyderabad: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Telangana has been suspended by the director general of police (DGP) following allegations of involvement in the abduction of realtor Srinivas Raju in Mokila village.

The DSP who was assigned to the cybercrime unit has been named an accused in a case filed in November 2023.

According to reports, Telangana police officials accessed confidential police databases to track Raju’s location. The information was then shared with individuals who later abducted Raju from Nagulapally village, taking him to a land registration office where he was forced to transfer ownership of 30 acres of land. After his release, Raju filed a police complaint, leading to an investigation that led to the arrest of the kidnappers.

During questioning, it was discovered that the DSP’s unauthorized access to the police systems enabled the location tracking.

As a result, the DSP was added to the list of accused and suspended.

Further investigation is ongoing.