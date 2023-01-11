Telangana: Police retrieve Rs 16L from two burglaries in Khammam

Stolen ornaments that included 23 gm of gold and 12 kg of silver were recovered in two separate operations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th January 2023 11:00 am IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Khammam police commissioner Vishnu S Warrier said that stolen ornaments of gold and silver, worth Rs 16 lakh were recovered in two separate operations cracking down burglaries.

A press conference in Khammam was held on Tuesday where the police informed that stolen ornaments that included 23 gm of gold and 12 kg of silver were retrieved.

A joint team of the Mudigonda police and the Central Crime Station (CCS) personnel, during a vehicle checking, drive at Vandanam crossroads on the outskirts of the town, arrested the burglars who were reportedly accused of theft at a local goldsmith’s shop in Vallabhi village.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Accused of stealing soft drinks, chilli powder thrown on child’s genitalia

The accused were identified as V Venkatesh and N Ramesh, from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, who stole ornaments worth Rs 10 lakhs in one incident, the police said.

The commissioner further narrated another incident where a burglar who was allegedly involved in a case of house break-in at Khanapuram Haveli in the town, was arrested by the CCS sleuths near Sri Sri Circle.

“About 97 gm of gold ornaments and 724 gm of silver articles worth about Rs 6 lakhs were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, identified as M Vijay Kumar of Chintal in Rangareddy district,” added Vishnu S Warrier.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button