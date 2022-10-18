Telangana: Police seize Rs 19 lakh from Congress leader in Munugode

Hyderabad: During a vehicle check on Wednesday, the police nabbed a Congress leader and recovered Rs.19 lakh from a vehicle on the outskirts of Gattuppal in the Munugode assembly constituency.

The Rs.19 lakh was discovered in a Maruti Brezza on its route to the poll-bound Munugode, according to the police. Congress party flags were also discovered in the automobile, which is reported to be owned by Congress politician C Rama Krishna Reddy.

On Monday, police in Munugode confiscated Rs.1 crore from a BJP politician. Following the seizure on Tuesday, police have increased their presence at strategic spots around the assembly constituency.