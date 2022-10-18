Telangana: Police seize Rs 19 lakh from Congress leader in Munugode

Following the seizure on Tuesday, police have increased their presence at strategic spots around the assembly constituency.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 18th October 2022 5:31 pm IST
Telangana: Munugode Police Officials seize Rs.13 lakh at Gudapur check post
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: During a vehicle check on Wednesday, the police nabbed a Congress leader and recovered Rs.19 lakh from a vehicle on the outskirts of Gattuppal in the Munugode assembly constituency.

The Rs.19 lakh was discovered in a Maruti Brezza on its route to the poll-bound Munugode, according to the police. Congress party flags were also discovered in the automobile, which is reported to be owned by Congress politician C Rama Krishna Reddy.

Also Read
Telangana: Rs 1 cr seized from husband of BJP corporator in poll-bound Munugode

On Monday, police in Munugode confiscated Rs.1 crore from a BJP politician. Following the seizure on Tuesday, police have increased their presence at strategic spots around the assembly constituency.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button