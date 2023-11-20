Telangana polls: BJP leaders join BRS with Prabhakar Reddy

BJP Mahila Morcha Mandal secretary Ramya, her husband Ravi along with 20 of their followers joined the party fold.

BJP Leaders Join BRS in Dubbak
BJP Leaders Join BRS in Dubbak. (Photo: X.com)

A group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and cadre made a surprising move by joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Siddipet district on Monday.

The joining ceremony took place at BRS Dubbak candidate and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who got stabbed with a knife on 30 October. The decision to switch allegiance came at the time when the Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is refraining from participating in campaign activities following a recent attack on him.

