Telangana polls: BJP leaders join BRS with Prabhakar Reddy

A group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and cadre made a surprising move by joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Siddipet district on Monday.

BJP Mahila Morcha Mandal secretary Ramya, her husband Ravi along with 20 of their followers joined the party fold.

చేగుంట మండలం చందాయిపేట 9వ వార్డ్ మెంబెర్ (బీజేపీ మహిళ మోర్చా మండల కార్యదర్శి) రమ్య రవి గారు మరియు చందాయిపేట గ్రామ యూత్ 20 మంది బీఆర్ఎస్ పార్టీలో చేరారు…వారికి కండువా కప్పి పార్టీలోకి ఆహ్వానించిన దుబ్బాక అసెంబ్లీ బీఆర్ఎస్ పార్టీ ఎమ్మెల్యే అభ్యర్థి కొత్త ప్రభాకర్ రెడ్డి గారు…… pic.twitter.com/A0YYyUCtTf — Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (@KPRTRS) November 20, 2023

The joining ceremony took place at BRS Dubbak candidate and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who got stabbed with a knife on 30 October. The decision to switch allegiance came at the time when the Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is refraining from participating in campaign activities following a recent attack on him.