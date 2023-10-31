Telangana polls: BSP allots ticket to trans person in second list

Hyderabad: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) allocated one ticket to a transgender person among 43 names that appeared in their second list of candidates released for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

Chithrapu Pushpita Laya, 29 has been fielded as BSP’s candidate from Warangal constituency. She is the first trans person to contest any election in Telangana.

After releasing the second list on Monday, BSP’s state president RS Praveen Kumar said, “We have allotted a ticket to a transgender person. We have allotted 20 tickets to BCs, 10 to SCs, eight to STs, three to OCs and two to minorities.”

Here is the second list of BSP warriors (candidates). As promised by @RSPraveenSwaero. BCs have been given proportionate seats alongside SC, ST and Muslim minorities.

Earlier in October, the party had released their first list with 20 candidate names, as per which Praveen Kumar will contest from the Sirpur constituency

Stating that the party has already released its first list with 20 names, Praveen Kumar urged the people not to support the BRS, Congress and BJP and alleged they were making false promises for votes.

Criticising BJP leadership, Praveen said, “Amit Shah promised that the BJP will make a BC leader the chief minister if it is voted to power. But it is a joke because the BJP replaced Bandi Sanjay as the party’s state president with an OC leader.”

Of the 63 candidates announced by the BSP so far, 26 are BCs, 21 SCs, 11 STs, three OCs and two minorities.