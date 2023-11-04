Telangana Polls: BSP announces third list of candidates 

Hyderabad: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) declared its third list with 25 candidates on Saturday, November 4, for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

As many as 88 candidates have been selected. State BSP president R S Praveen Kumar said that an additional 31 seats will be announced shortly.

The party has nominated Kotha Manohar Reddy, a former senior Congress leader who recently joined the BSP, to contest from the Maheshwaram constituency. In the Chennur constituency, the party has selected Dr Dasarapu Srinivas, a prominent surgeon, as their candidate. For the Adilabad constituency, the party has chosen Uyaka Indira to represent Adivasi women.”

Earlier, the party had released its first list with 20 candidates with RS Praveen Kumar contesting the Sirpur constituency in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district. The second list had 43 candidates. It allocated a ticket to a transgender person.