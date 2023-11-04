Telangana polls: Cong appoints ‘cluster in-charges’, constituency-specific AICC observers

Polling in Telangana would be held on November 30 and counting of votes would be taken up on December 3.

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday appointed “cluster in-charges” and AICC assembly constituency observers for the upcoming polls in Telangana.

Several senior ministers and leaders of the Congress from nearby Karnataka were named as “cluster in-charges” to look after the party’s poll activities in various regions.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, Priyank Kharge, M C Sudhakar, KH Muniyappa, Krishna Byre Gowda and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan were among the 10 leaders appointed as cluster in-charges by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

AICC Assembly Constituency Observers were also named for 48 assembly seats in Telangana.

