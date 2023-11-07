Telangana: Congress defeated Ambedkar in elections, says KCR

Chennur: Asserting that the BRS stands for the welfare of Dalits, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday alleged it was the Congress party which defeated Dr BR Ambedkar in a parliamentary election (in 1950s).

Speaking at a poll rally here, Rao said it was his government which erected the 125-ft tall Ambedker statue, tallest in the world, near the state secretariat in the capital Hyderabad and also introduced schemes like Dalit Bandhu for the uplift of SCs.

Seeking votes for the party candidates, KCR told the people to be aware of the track record of political parties before casting their franchise for them as vote will decide the fate for the next five years.

“Dalits were used as vote-banks (by other parties). The BRS government will work until the last Dalit family gets Dalit Bandhu. Ambedkar undertook a lot of struggles for Dalits. It was the Congress party which ensured his defeat in the Parliamentary elections (earlier). You should know the history of who defeated Ambedkar in the Parliamentary elections. The Congress party defeated him and did not implement his ideology,” Rao said, taking a dig at the grand old party.

Attacking the BJP, Rao said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been selling off airports, seaports, railways and coal mines also.

Addressing the gathering, comprising mostly Singareni Collieries Company Ltd workers and employees, Rao said it was his government which enhanced the profits of the SCCL.

“This inefficient and useless Congress government (earlier) was unable to run the company (SCCL). It ( then Congress government) raised loans from the Centre and as it could not repay the loans, they sold out 49 per cent stake to the Centre. You people should ask who shelled out 49 per cent stake to the Centre,” Rao charged.

He said the BRS party was born with a sole purpose of achieving Telangana statehood and developing it if the mandate is given.

