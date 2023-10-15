Telangana polls: Cong MLA denied ticket, angry supporters ransack office

Hyderabad: As the Congress announced a list of 55 candidates on Sunday, October 15, for the 119-member Telangana Assembly, many leaders who did not find their names in the list were disappointed.

Senior leaders including Dr J Geetha Reddy from Zaheerabad and Nagam Janardhan Reddy from Nagarkool were denied tickets.

Supporters of MLA Chintalapalli Jagadeeshwar Rao, who was also denied ticket, took their show of disappointment too far and ransacked the party office in Kollapur. They said they felt betrayed as the ticket was given to Jupally Krishna Rao who had recently jumped the ship from BRS to the Congress.

.@INCIndia & @INCTelangana never disappoints people. True to their tradition, their first list sparked off dissidence. The Kollapur Congress office was ransacked and flexes and cutouts and party flags were set ablaze by the followers of Chintalapalli Jagadeeshwar Rao. They… pic.twitter.com/hlkPapTjkz — Saye Sekhar Angara (@sayesekhar) October 15, 2023

Jagadeeshwar Rao’s supporters ransacked the Kollapur Congress office and destroyed flexies, cutouts and party flags.

They even accused the state party president Revanth Reddy of selling tickets. They said it was distressing that a newcomer was preferred over a leader who had worked for five years for the betterment of the party.

Moreover, Ragidi Lakshma Reddy from Uppal resigned from the party after he failed to see his name made to the list. The Uppal ticket was given to Mandumula Parameshwar Reddy.