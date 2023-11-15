Telangana polls: Congress, BRS lock horns on social media over ‘current’

Hyderabad: The BRS and Congress’ war of words continues with hashtags that mock the other party on social media ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections.

Telangana polls: Congress, BRS take on each other over social media on ‘current’

Taking to X on Wednesday, November 15, the Telangana Congress on its official page attempted to troll the BRS over the hashtag “#CurrentaaCongressaa” in a bid to counter the BRS social media trends.

Thanks for participating in our hashtag #CurrentaaCongressaa trending.



Likewise, your party cadre will also queue up at polling booths on November 30th to vote for @BRSparty https://t.co/yU1Sf100RG — BRS Party (@BRSparty) November 15, 2023

Congress clarified stating, “#CurrentaaCongressaa kadu.. Currently Congress.” This meant that it’s not Current (electricity), but Currently Congress. However, the post caught the attention of many after the BRS responded.

Retorting to the post, the BRS official page replied “Thanks for participating in our hashtag #CurrentaaCongressaa trending. Likewise, your party cadre will also queue up at polling booths on November 30 to vote for BRS party.”

The comment section was fluttered with laughter as the Congress’s attempt to score a few brownie points deflated.