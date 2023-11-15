Telangana polls: Congress, BRS lock horns on social media over ‘current’

Telangana Congress on its official page attempted to troll the BRS over the hashtag “#CurrentaaCongressaa”

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 15th November 2023 6:12 pm IST
Telangana polls: BRS, Congress mock each other on social media
Congress and BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS and Congress’ war of words continues with hashtags that mock the other party on social media ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections.

Telangana polls: Congress, BRS take on each other over social media on ‘current’

Taking to X on Wednesday, November 15, the Telangana Congress on its official page attempted to troll the BRS over the hashtag “#CurrentaaCongressaa” in a bid to counter the BRS social media trends.

MS Education Academy

Congress clarified stating, “#CurrentaaCongressaa kadu.. Currently Congress.” This meant that it’s not Current (electricity), but Currently Congress. However, the post caught the attention of many after the BRS responded.

Retorting to the post, the BRS official page replied “Thanks for participating in our hashtag #CurrentaaCongressaa trending. Likewise, your party cadre will also queue up at polling booths on November 30 to vote for BRS party.”

Also Read
Telangana Cong launches advertisement campaigns to mock BRS, KCR

The comment section was fluttered with laughter as the Congress’s attempt to score a few brownie points deflated.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 15th November 2023 6:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button