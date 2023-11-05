Telangana polls: Flying squad inspects KCR’s campaign vehicle 

The chief minister was heading to Kothagudem for an election rally in a private luxury caravan called 'Pragati Ratham' when a flying squad stopped it for inspection

Updated: 5th November 2023 6:13 pm IST
An official checks KCR's campaign vehicle on Sunday

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s campaign vehicle was inspected by the flying squad of the Election Commission on Sunday November 5.

K Chandrashekar Rao was heading to Kothagudem for an election rally in a private luxury caravan called ‘Pragati Ratham’, which was stopped by a flying squad for inspection. 

In a video posted online, officials can be seen inspecting KCR’s caravan. They looked into bags, opened boxes of food and essentials, and even checked the toilet.

The election commission previously inspected the car of state BJP chief and Union minister G Kishan Reddy while he was on his way to Kamareddy for a meeting. Additionally, the vehicles of ministers KT Rama Rao and Mahmood Ali, BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also underwent checks.

Elections for the 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled on November 30.

