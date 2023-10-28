Telangana polls: Osman Mohd Khan to be TPCC Minority wing chief

Hyderabad: Osman Mohammed Khan, Organising Secretary of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and Waqf activist is likely to be appointed as the party’s Minorities Department Chairman.

Shaik Abdullah Sohail, who was the chairman of the Minorities Department for the past six years resigned from the party levying heavy allegations against the party leaders, particularly TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Sources have said that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has issued orders appointing Khan as his replacement.

Sohail has alleged Revanth Reddy was an RSS man and running the Congress party in Telangana. He alleged crores of rupees were collected by the TPCC president by selling tickets to parachute droppers for upcoming elections in Telangana.

Sohail alleged that Revanth targeted Muslim leaders in the party. “He first made all the Muslim leaders fight each other and then ensured that all of them lost their relevance and grip. He discouraged minority-related programmes. Except for some symbolic Iftar parties, he did not attend a minority-specific programme ever since he joined the Congress party,” he said.

So far there is no clarity on the next step of Sohail. Sources in the Congress party said he could move over to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) or All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

However, Sohail himself did not disclose his next course of action.