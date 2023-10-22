Telangana polls: Owaisi slams BJP for lifting Raja Singh’s suspension

Hyderabad: Slamming BJP for revoking suspension of controversial MLA Raja Singh, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday that hate speech was the fastest way to promotion in BJP.

Taking a jibe at the saffron party for revoking suspension of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, who was suspended after being arrested for making blasphemous remarks against the Prophet, Owaisi said he was sure that Nupur Sharma will also get ‘blessings’ from the PM Narendra Modi.

BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and MLA Raja Singh stirred a controversy after making blasphemous earlier this year.

Taking to X, Asaduddin Owaisi posted, “@narendramodi has rewarded his dear “fringe element.” Quite sure that Nupur Sharma will also get her blessings from the PM. Hate speech is the fastest way to a promotion in Modi’s BJP.”

Shortly before announcing its first list of candidates for Telangana Assembly elections on Sunday, BJP announced revoked the suspension of the Goshamahal MLA, and fielded him from the same constituency.

Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan said the BJP had suspended Raja Singh from the party because he was misbehaving with the senior party leaders, and abusing them. “All of them complained to the leadership about it and waited for an opportunity. When he made blasphemous remarks against Prophet Mohammed, they took it as a pretext and suspended him.”