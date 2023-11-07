Telangana polls: Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena to contest in 8 seats

The party nominated its candidates from Kukatpally, Tanduru, Kodad, Nagar Kurnool, Khammam, Kothagudem, Wyra (ST), and Aswaraopeta (ST).

Telangana assembly polls
Telangana BJP state president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Left) and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman (Right) met Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan (Center) [Photo: ANI]

Hyderabad: The Jana Sena party (JSP) will contest 8 seats in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections end of November, the party announced on Tuesday, November 7.

The party will contest the polls as the BJP’s alliance partner.

There were several reports suggesting that the JSP will also field a candidate from Serlingampally. But the party is going to contest only from 1 seat in Hyderabad- Kukatpally.

Here’s the list of candidates:

  • Kukatpally- Mummareddy Prem Kumar
  • Tanduru- Vemuri Shankar Goud
  • Kodad- Mekala Sathish Reddy
  • Nagar Kurnool- Vanga Lakshma Goud
  • Khammam- Miryala Ramakrishna
  • Kothagudem- Lakkineni Surendar Rao
  • Wyra- Dr Tejavath Surendar Rao
  • Aswaraopeta- Muyaboina Umadevi

The announcement comes hours after the Prime Minister’s massive meeting in Hyderabad in which the JSP chief shared the dias and delivered a speech.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.

