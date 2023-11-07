Telangana polls: Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena to contest in 8 seats

Hyderabad: The Jana Sena party (JSP) will contest 8 seats in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections end of November, the party announced on Tuesday, November 7.

The party will contest the polls as the BJP’s alliance partner.

The party nominated its candidates from Kukatpally, Tanduru, Kodad, Nagar Kurnool, Khammam, Kothagudem, Wyra (ST), and Aswaraopeta (ST).

There were several reports suggesting that the JSP will also field a candidate from Serlingampally. But the party is going to contest only from 1 seat in Hyderabad- Kukatpally.

Kukatpally- Mummareddy Prem Kumar

Tanduru- Vemuri Shankar Goud

Kodad- Mekala Sathish Reddy

Nagar Kurnool- Vanga Lakshma Goud

Khammam- Miryala Ramakrishna

Kothagudem- Lakkineni Surendar Rao

Wyra- Dr Tejavath Surendar Rao

Aswaraopeta- Muyaboina Umadevi

The announcement comes hours after the Prime Minister’s massive meeting in Hyderabad in which the JSP chief shared the dias and delivered a speech.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.