Telangana Polls: Results disappointing but not saddened, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) said on Sunday, December 3, that the Telangana Assembly poll results were “disappointing,” though he was not “saddened.”

In a post on ‘X’, Rama Rao congratulated the Congress party, which is clearly heading to form the government in Telangana.

“Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of government. I am not saddened by the result today, but I am surely disappointed as it was not in the expected lines for us. But we will take this in stride as learning and will bounce back,” he said.

“Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you good luck,” said KTR, extending best wishes to the Congress on their win in the Telangana polls.

As per the latest trends put out by the Election Commission, Congress won four seats and is leading in 60 segments. BRS won two and is ahead in 38 seats.