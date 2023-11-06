Telangana polls: Revanth Reddy files nomination in Kodangal

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy submitted his nomination papers in his native constituency, Kodangal in Vikarabad district on Monday, November 6.

On the occasion, the Congress cadre gathered in large numbers in Kodangal. Aside from Kodangal, Revanth Reddy is contesting Kamareddy, against BRS supremo and Telangana CM KCR. He is likely to file his nomination on November 8.

He reached his residence in Kodangal via helicopter from Hyderabad and offered special pooja at the Gadibai Shiva Temple, before starting his rally.

#Telangana #Congress president @revanth_anumula will file his #Nomination in #Kodangal, today.#RevanthReddy reached his residence in Kodangal by helicopter from Hyderabad and offers special pooja at the Gadibai Shiva Temple, before starts his rally.#TelanganaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/YVFxseBQWD — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 6, 2023

As he reached the office of the Returning Officer (RO) to file his nomination, the supporters celebrated the event by dancing and waving the Congress flags.

Why only develop Sircilla, Siddipet and Gajwel? Revanth in Kondangal

Before filing the nomination, Revath Rewddy addressed a public gathering in Kodangal where he slammed the ruling BRS, over allegedly focusing only on Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet, the turfs of CM KCR, his son KTR and nephew, Harish Rao.

“Kodangal deserves equal attention and development as in Sircilla, Siddipet, and Gajwel,” said the Telangana Congress chief

He alleged that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, nephew and health minister Harish Rao, and his son KT Rama Rao have been using their positions to develop only their constituencies. “I will develop Kodanal like Sircilla, Siddipet and Gajwel. We laid the roads here and built hospitals here; all that is being done here is because of us,” he promised at the rally before filing his nomination.

“Despite their promises of a Krishna railway line, junior and PG colleges, and Krishna water, since BRS is in power, has been given to Kodangal. With what face is the BRS asking for votes today, I don’t understand,” he added.

Stressing that the election was not “just a poll” he stated that it was a war between the Kodangal people and corrupt KCR leadership. “This election holds the potential for transformative change in Kodangal. A Congress victory here should be more decisive than DK Shivakumar’s in Karnataka,” he said to the crowd.

Revanth promised that within two years, the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation project would be functional, bringing water to this region and the Mahabubnagar-Chincholi National Highway would be ready in a year. “We will establish special degree colleges for girls. I vow to champion and uphold your self-respect,” he said.

Revanth to campaign in 70 constituencies

Revanth Reddy has been listed to campaign in 70 constituencies in the next 20 days, first covering the South Telangana and then moving to the North Telangana region. He has covered a few constituencies during his padayatra earlier.

On November 3, his brother A Tirupathi Reddy and ex-Kodangal MLA R Gurunath Reddy filed a nomination on his behalf.

Additionally, Siddaramaiah is likely visit Kamareddy on November 10 to release the BC declaration and address a public meeting, alongside Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders.

Meanwhile, the party speeded up the distribution of B-forms to candidates. So far, the grand old party has declared candidates for 100 seats across Telangana in two lists.

However, the party has held back Form B for three Assembly seats — Chevella, Wanaparthy and Boath — even after announcing candidates, fuelling speculation that the candidates may be changed, based on fresh surveys.