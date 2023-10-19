Telangana polls: TDP to field candidates in 65 seats, announcement soon

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party Telangana is planning to contest from around 65 seats in the upcoming Telangana State Legislative Assembly elections scheduled next month.

A final decision is awaited by the party leadership before formally announcing the candidates for the constituencies. This time the TDP has decided to go all alone. The TDP had contested the 2018 elections in alliance with the Congress and the Left parties. It managed to get only two seats and both the MLAs later defected to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The party secured 3.5% votes in 2018 in spite of BRS (then TRS) wave.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has said that his party is against entering into alliances in Telangana and thus putting up candidates in a significant number of constituencies, where it has a strong presence.

Telangana TDP chief Kasani Gnaneshwar recently announced that the party finalized MLA candidates for the coming elections. The party leadership is hopeful about our prospects in the election, sources said.

The delay in announcing the party candidates is because the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is in jail in connection with a corruption case registered against him. The Telangana TDP leaders are hopeful about getting a go ahead for the announcement of the candidates within a day or two.

The TDP will field most of their candidates from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts.