Telangana POLYCET 2023 results out; admissions open from June 14

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 results were declared by Commissioner of Technical Education Navin Mittal on Friday.

Those qualifying in the test will be eligible for admission into diploma in engineering and non-engineering courses in agricultural, veterinary and horticulture universities.

Out of 98,274 candidates who appeared for the entrance test, 81.77 percent from the MPC stream and 82.17 students from the MBiPC stream qualified.

Navin Mittal announced that Surabhi Sharanya of Suryapet district and Cheerla Ramesh of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district topped the MPC and MBiPC streams.

Of the total, 43,574 girls recorded a qualifying percentage of 85.73 in MPC and 86.63 in the MBiPC stream, while 54,700 boys secured a qualifying percentage of 78.61 in MPC and 78.62 in the MBiPC stream.

Following the announcement of results, the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) released the POLYCET 2023 admission counselling schedule.

Online submission of applications begins from June 14 to 18 while the certificate verification is scheduled from June 16 to 19.

The provisional seat allotment is scheduled on or before June 25 while the class work will commence on July 15 after the completion of the final phase of counselling.