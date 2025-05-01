Telangana: Ponnam urges TGSRTC workers to call off strike

Hyderabad: Appealing to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) workers to call off their strike, transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the corporation has just been put on the path of fiscal recovery, and that it was not the time for going on a strike.

The RTC buses across Telangana were set to go off the roads, as TGSRTC unions have called for an indefinite strike starting midnight of May 6.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday, April 30, he said that the main demands of the workers were already in the notice of chief minister A Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and that the state government was ready to resolve their issues.

Remembering the contribution of RTC workers in achieving statehood for Telangana, he stated that the workers knew very well how the corporation had been weakened in the last 10 years.

“We have filled the vacancies of compassionate appointments, converted RTC Tarnaka Hospital into a super-speciality hospital, released pending dues of travel allowance and dearness allowance, reduced the provident fund arrears from Rs 1,562 crore to Rs 600 crore, and have also been purchasing new buses,” he noted.

He said the state government was also taking steps to disburse the benefits to the workers on the day of their retirement.

He said that the state government was going ahead with the motto of providing better services to passengers, welfare of workers, and protection of the corporation.

Urging the workers to understand the fiscal situation of the corporation and the dues payable to banks, he urged the workers to call off the strike, which he felt was done without any negotiations with the state government.

He assured that the state government was committed to improving the lives of the 40,000 families of TGSRTC workers across the state.

He urged the TGSRTC workers to come to the negotiation table and resolve their issues with the state government.