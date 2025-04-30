Telangana RTC buses to remain parked due to indefinite strike

The move is expected to severely disrupt public transportation and affect thousands of daily commuters.

Telangana RTC bus strike
Telangana RTC bus

Hyderabad: The RTC buses across Telangana are set to go off roads as transport unions have called for an indefinite strike starting midnight of May 6.

The state-wide protest comes after the government reportedly failed to address the long-pending demands of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees.

Decision of JAC

The TGSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) has decided to stop all bus services from May 7. They have decided to confine vehicles to depots.

The workers have put forward 21 key demands, including merger with the state government for job security, payment of pending salary arrears since 2021 and opposition to depot privatization under the pretext of introducing electric buses.

Union leaders expressed frustration over the government’s inaction and stated that none of their demands were fulfilled despite repeated appeals.

Strike to pose inconvenience to commuters of Telangana RTC buses

Even after issuing a strike notice, workers claim there has been no response from RTC management, the state government or the Labour Commissioner.

In a recent meeting, all major unions united under the slogan – ‘One voice, one path – the path of strike’.

The JAC has urged all employee groups to set aside differences and join the collective fight to protect worker rights and benefits.

The strike is expected to severely disrupt public transportation and affect thousands of daily commuters of Telangana RTC buses.

