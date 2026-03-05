Telangana postpones National Lok Adalat to March 28

Hyderabad: The first National Lok Adalat of 2026, originally scheduled for March 14, has been postponed, Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) said on Thursday, March 5.

The National Lok Adalat will now be conducted on Saturday, March 28, across all courts in Telangana. All the litigants are requested to settle their compoundable criminal cases, cheque bounce cases, matrimonial disputes, partition suits, money matters and other pending civil cases in the ensuing Lok Adalat, the TSLSA said in a statement.

Pre-litigation cases can also be settled in the Lok Adalat. Additionally, if a case that was filed in the court is settled in the Lok Adalat, the court fees will be refunded to the parties.

The judgment passed by the Lok Adalat will be final and there will not be any appeal against it.

All the litigants have been advised to approach the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in their nearest court complex and have their cases listed for the rescheduled date, it said.





