Telangana: Power demand touches a new peak of 15,497 MW

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 30th March 2023 6:56 pm IST
Telangana's electricity regulatory commission to true-up charges in public hearing
(Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The highest recorded peak electricity consumption for Telangana occurred at 11.01 am on Thursday and was 15,497 MW. The previous peak occurred on March 15 at 15,062 MW.

Energy Department officials stated that while the peak electricity demand this time has already reached 15,497 MW, the maximum power consumption in March of last year was 14,160 MW. In the state, the demand for electricity peaked on March 15 at 15,062 MW, then dropped somewhat due to rain, before rising once again, according to officials.

In the upcoming days, officials predicted that the state’s power demand would surpass the 16,000 MW mark and its daily energy consumption would exceed 300 million units. The power utility department had planned for an adequate supply of electricity after estimating that the peak demand would reach 15,000 MW in March. The agriculture industry uses over 37 percent of the state’s total electrical production.

The officials stated that every effort would be made to ensure that all users, especially farmers, had access to reliable power during the summer.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 30th March 2023 6:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button