Telangana: Pre-bid meets for e-auction of 39 land parcels from Feb 21-23

Lands selected for auction are 100 percent encumbrance free and owned by the Telangana government.

Telangana: Pre-bid meeting for e-auction of 39 land parcels from Feb 21-23
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will hold a pre-bid meeting for the e-auction of 39 land parcels located in Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts from February 21 to 23.

Of the total, 10 land parcels are located in Ranga Reddy district, six are located in the Medchal Malkajigiri district and 23 are in the Sangareddy district.

Interested people may visit the website to participate in the auction.

