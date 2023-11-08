Telangana: Pre-poll seizure of cash, gold rises to Rs 525 cr

Hyderabad: There is no let up in the seizure of cash, precious metals, liquor, and other items in Telangana ahead of November 30 Assembly elections.

The enforcement agencies seized cash, gold and other items worth Rs.6.20 crore during the last 24 hours.

With thism the cumulative value of the pre-election seizure has crossed Rs.525 crore.

During the 24-hour period, which ended 9 a.m. on November 8, the enforcement agencies seized Rs 2.54 crore cash across the state. With this, the authorities have so seized Rs179 crore cash since October 9 when the model code of conduct came into force.

However, there were no seizures of precious metals during the 24-hour period.

The cumulative value of gold and other precious metals seized stands at Rs 178 crore. The seized precious metals include 292 kg gold, 1,168 kg silver,19,269 carats diamond, and 5.35 grams platinum.

According to data released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, 2,174 litres of liquor worth Rs 2.72 crore was seized from 9 a.m. on November 7 to 9 a.m. on November 8. The cumulative value of the seized liquor and black jaggery has now gone up to Rs 69 crore. Authorities have so far seized 1.20 lakh litres of liquor.

The enforcement agencies also seized ganja and NDPS valued at Rs. 4257 lakh during the last 24 hours.

With this, the cumulative value of seized ganja and NDPS has gone up to Rs 31.14 crore. The seized items include 7,998 kg ganja.

The enforcement agencies also continued their crackdown on other freebies. During the checking in the last 24 hours, they seized rice, sarees and other items worth Rs 51.56 lakh. This has taken the cumulative seizure to Rs. 66.61 crore. Seized items include 1.90 lakh kg rice, 9,159 cookers, 83,991 sarees, seven 2-wheelers, five 4-wheelers, 10,229 clocks, 72,330 mobile phones, 6,138 fans, 101 sewing machines, 362 lunch boxes, and 15,838 items of imitation jewellery.