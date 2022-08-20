Telangana: Pregnant woman dies during abortion procedure

Hyderabad: A five-month-old pregnant woman died allegedly during her abortion procedure in a private hospital in Bhadrachalam village on Friday.

The deceased, 20-year-old, Sireesha, was a resident of VK Ramavaram village in Mulakalapalli Mandal.

According to the deceased family, the accused, Nanda, lured Sireesha with a marriage proposal and got her pregnant. He gave her several medications when she was five months pregnant, and these caused bleeding.

He took her to a Bhadrachalam private hospital where he offered to give the doctor a large sum of money for an abortion. But she developed a serious complication and died during the procedure.

When the woman’s mother Sode Varalaxmi, her family, and tribal leaders learned of her passing, they hurried to the hospital and held a protest.

After Sireesha passed away, the accused, Nanda, escaped from the hospital. On the basis of the victim’s mother’s complaint, Bhadrachalam police opened an investigation.

“We have received a complaint from the family and have started a probe,” said Bhadrachalam CI B Nagaraja Reddy.