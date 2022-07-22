Telangana: Pregnant woman set alight by kin loses twins

Hyderabad: In a gory incident reported from Kamareddy district, a woman set ablaze by her mother-in-law lost her twins on Thursday, while undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred on July 17 when the accused Ambavva and the victim’s husband Pandari set her on fire. The police said that Ambavva and the victim identified as Keerthana were at odds and often quarreled as the former wanted the victim to work on the family’s agricultural fields.

On the night of July 16, Keerthana and Pandari went to Achampet in Nizamsagar mandal to reconcile with Ambavva. However, the next morning, the two women began quarreling following which the accused doused Keerthana in petrol and set her alight.

Upon hearing Keerthana scream, family member and neighbours rushed her to a hospital at Nizamsagar, where she underwent abortion. “Keerthana suffered 50 percent burns. As her condition is critical, family members took her to Hyderabad for better treatment on July 20. She remains critical,” Nizamsagar sub-inspector N Raju was quoted as saying by the New Indian Express.

Ambavva and Pandari have been booked under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder. While the mother-in-law was arrested from Achampet, Pandari is yet to be imprisoned.