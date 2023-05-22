Telangana: Preliminary answer keys of SCT PC tests to be out today

Objections pertaining to the primary keys (if any) for each question of each paper can be raised in the web template made available in the candidate’s respective login account by 5 pm on May 24.

Telangana: Preliminary keys of various SCT PC test papers to be out today
Hyderabad: Preliminary keys for the final written recruitment tests conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) for various posts of SCT drivers, constables, and operators will be released on Monday.

On April 30, the board had conducted the exam in the objective type pattern for the post of police constables Civil and/or equivalent, transport constables, prohibition and excise constables, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) police constable IT&CO, SCT PC mechanic and SCT PC driver.

Candidates can check for the key on the website from today. Objections pertaining to the primary keys (if any) for each question of each paper can be raised in the web template made available in the candidate’s respective login account by 5 pm on May 24.

The board has directed the candidates to back their objections with relevant documents or material evidence in PDF or JPEG format.

TSLPRB further said that objections with insufficient information would not be considered and no manual representations would be entertained.

