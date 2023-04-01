Telangana: TSLPRB notifies final written exam dates for SI recruitment

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced the final written examination dates for recruitment to the posts of SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts on Saturday.

The board had further notified the test dates of two papers for the posts of SCT SI (IT&CO) / SCT SI (PTO) / SCT ASI (FPB).

According to the schedule released, the arithmetic and test of reasoning/mental ability exam for all SCT SIs/ASIs, SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts (paper III), and SCT SI (IT&CO), SCT SI (PTO), SCT ASI (FPB) (paper II) is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 1 pm on April 8.

Exams will be conducted in venues located in and around Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar districts.

While the English paper for All SCT SIs / ASIs, SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts (Paper I) and SCT SI (IT&CO), SCT SI (PTO), SCT ASI (FPB) (paper I) is scheduled on April 8 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, the general studies exam for SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts (paper IV) is scheduled on April 9 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The Telugu/Urdu language paper for SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts (paper II) is scheduled for April 9 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates eligible for the above exams have been directed to download their hall tickets from the website from 8 am on April 3 till 12 am on April 6.

Candidates may email to support@tslprb.in or contact 93937 11110 or 93910 05006 for further queries.