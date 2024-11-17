Telangana: Principal of Jagtial BC Welfare Gurukul suspended in Jagtial

Hyderabad: The secretary of Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society Saidhulu has issued suspension orders against the principal of BC Welfare Residential School in Laxmipur, Jagtial on Saturday, November 16, after students started a protest demanding her removal from the position.

The students had alleged that Edelli Mamatha, the principal of the institution, was too rude to them, had been using abusive language against them, and had been denying them cosmetic charges.

The students also alleged that she would penalise the students who would return to school late after going to their homes during vacations and wouldn’t allow the students to meet their parents when they came to meet their wards.

The district convener of the BC welfare Gurukuls visited the school and interacted with the students to know their issues with the principal and the facilities they were getting. The officials also came to know about an incident where Mamatha’s husband G Sampath Kumar and brother Rajasekhar had attacked her on the school campus, after which she had lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on the inquiry report submitted by BC welfare Gurukuls regional coordinating officer (RCO) Anjali, the decision to suspend her was taken.