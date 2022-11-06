Telangana: Probe ordered into Narayankhed residential school food poisoning

Hyderabad: A day after 25 girls fell ill after consuming a breakfast meal at a residential school, in Sangareddy on Saturday, state education minister P Sabitha Reddy directed a probe into the matter.

The incident occurred in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Narayankhed in the district.

Instructing officials for stern action against the perpetrators, Reddy directed them to visit the hospital where the girls are admitted currently.

More than two dozen students fell ill and complained about stomach pain and vomiting following which some of them were admitted to a local hospital and are undergoing treatment.

A video has been circulating on Twitter showing the girls in bad health condition being rushed to the hospital.

It was revealed that the meals were prepared with pressed rice that was damaged.