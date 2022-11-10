Telangana: Production stalled after ammonia pipeline leakage in RFCL

Even though the urea production at RFCL resumed four months ago after an annual repair work, the leakage issue arose quiet early, said officials.

Published: 10th November 2022
Hyderabad: The Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) cited a halt in its urea production due to a leakage in the ammonia pipeline on Wednesday.

The RFCL officials have started restoration works after stopping the process.

RFCL officials have hurried the leakage repair in the plant on a brisk note as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate the factory to the nation on November 12.

