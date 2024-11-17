Telangana professor shaves off student’s head in Khammam; faces action

Hyderabad: A faculty member of a government medical college in Khammam faces action after he tonsured the head of a first-year student for having a stylish hairdo on November 13.

The incident occurred at the Allied Health Sciences college where the first-year student Vivek came to the hostel with the hairdo. Upon noticing, a few second-year students reported the matter to the in-charge of the anti-ragging committee of the college.

Assistant professor Rehman, who is also a member of the anti-ragging committee, took Vivek to a hair salon and got his head tonsured.

A disturbed Vivek later approached the college principal and complained against Rehman.

Based on the complaint, principal Dr S Rajeswarara Rao reported the issue to Telangana Director of Medical Education. A committee was constituted to address the issue and Rehman was removed from the anti-ragging committee.

Reacting to the incident, Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Sunday, November 17, directed officials to take action against those involved.

Narasimha held a teleconference over the issue and asked authorities to conduct anti-ragging awareness programmes in medical colleges. He urged medical students to refrain from ragging so that they don’t ruin their lives.