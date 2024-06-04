Telangana: Prompt action saves 4 as heavy rains wash away car

Hyderabad: Four individuals narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation when their car was washed away while crossing a low-lying bridge with an overflowing stream near Nagawaram village in Bantwaram mandal, Vikarabad district.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 1.

As the car attempted to cross the low-lying bridge, the heavy water flow quickly washed it off the bridge.

Despite the harrowing circumstances, the individual’s quick thinking and alertness enabled them to escape from the car and reach safety without sustaining any injuries.

The Indian Metrological Department tweeted on Tuesday, June 4, stating, “Generally cloudy skies, light to moderate rain, and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are very likely to occur towards evening and night” in Hyderabad city and neighborhood.

Whereas GHMC has issued a helpline number for rain-related occurrences and requests assistance, Citizens can contact the unit via their official social media accounts or by phone at the hotline numbers 91 90001 13667 or 040-29555500.