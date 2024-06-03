Rains lash Telangana; IMD Hyderabad forecasts more downpours today

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall yesterday lashed many districts of Telangana. For today, too, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted rainfall in the state.

Yesterday, in Hyderabad, GHMC DRF teams were seen clearing fallen trees in various places in the city.

Rainfall hits various districts of Telangana

On Sunday, various districts of Telangana that were experiencing summer heat witnessed rainfall.

In Hyderabad, too, many areas including Musheerabad, Asifnagar, Shaikpet, Amberpet, Bahadurpura, Saidabad, Bandlaguda, Himayatnagar, and Khairatabad received significant rainfall.

However, the maximum temperature in the state was still over 44 degrees Celsius in Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Peddapalli, and Rajanna Sircilla.

Even in Hyderabad, the temperatures are still above 42 degrees Celsius in many parts of the city.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts more rainfall

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecasted that the rainfall in Telangana will continue till June 7.

Issuing a yellow alert, it has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., in the state.

For Hyderabad, too, the department has forecasted rains till June 6. However, the yellow alert for the city is on June 4.

It remains to be seen how much relief the IMD Hyderabad forecasted rainfall will provide to the residents of the state.